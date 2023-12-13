(KTAL/KMSS) – The Cordish Companies will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana construction.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plans for the new casino in October.

The land-based casino is projected to cost $270 million and will generate $35 million in gaming tax revenues for the City of Bossier.

Live! Casino will have hotel amenities, dining, and entertainment.

Watch the Live groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, December 13th, at 11 a.m. here on KTALnews.com.