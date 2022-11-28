SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Christmas light show will not go on in one Shreveport neighborhood for the first time in 16 years.

Calling it a “TRUE Black Friday,” Gilbert Place homeowner Owen Holman announced on Facebook that the 2022 Holman family light show was canceled on what would have been their “opening night.”

He said the decision came after three of his neighbors told him the light show was an inconvenience, causing heavy traffic and lowering property values.

“I did apologize to all of our neighbors,” Holman said in the post. “It seems that I had been focusing on the thousands of you and your families who have come to be amazed and awed by the light show.”

Holman found plenty of support among the hundreds of shares and comments.

“I’m so sorry about this!! We have enjoyed your light show for years,” wrote one supporter.

“I take my son by every Christmas season, and it is always a great show!!!” wrote another.

There were others who understood why the light show, which typically lasts until Christmas, had to be canceled.

“I take my family to see the lights every year, but I can tell you one thing, I would not like living on that street during the holidays,” wrote one commenter.

Holman says there were multiple reasons why he had to cancel, but it was not an easy decision to make.

“One of them was the traffic, one of them was with the noise, and one of them was we had left the lights up too long last year.

At least one of Holman’s next-door neighbors said he didn’t have an issue with the light show and that it wasn’t an inconvenience at all.

“I think the general feeling in the neighborhood is that we’re disappointed it’s not going to happen this year. It’s a black hole in the street,” he said.

Holman said he wanted to consider everyone’s feelings, even though it would be hard to please everybody.

“It was a balance between providing a service for the community and not irritating the neighbors. That’s a tough balance because you want to make the neighbors are happy,” said Holman. “‘Kind of looks like 10,000 people against three.’ Well, that’s not really the way it works. You got to consider the neighbors. They live here, they brought property here, you got to keep them in mind.”

While Holman admits Christmas may look different this year, he says he is open to exploring other options. But for now, he said, things are still up in the air.

“This is new territory for us. For the last 16 years, it’s been status quo so hard to say.”