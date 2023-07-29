MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some businesses in Minden have received mysterious, threatening letters containing racial undertones leaving many to wonder who is responsible.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said anyone who receives a letter written in pencil with no return address should contact Minden Police. The FBI will attempt to do DNA testing to determine who is sending the letters.

The letters are sent with the address handwritten in pencil and no return address.

NBC 6 obtained a copy of the letter, and without going into explicit detail, we can acknowledge the letter contains deadly threats with racial overtones.

Minden Police, Webster Parish Sheriff’s, and the FBI continue to investigate.