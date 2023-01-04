SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Mardi Gras season is almost here, and Krewes in Shreveport are getting ready for the celebration.

The first parade to roll out is the Krewe of Sobek Parade at 1:00 p.m. on January 14. But do not fear; there are several parades you can attend for Mardi Gras fun.

Mardi Gras will come a little earlier this year on Tuesday, February 21.