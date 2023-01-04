SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Mardi Gras season is almost here, and Krewes in Shreveport are getting ready for the celebration.
The first parade to roll out is the Krewe of Sobek Parade at 1:00 p.m. on January 14. But do not fear; there are several parades you can attend for Mardi Gras fun.
- Krewe of Sobek – January 14 at 1:00 p.m.
- Krewe of Harambee Shreveport – January 16 at 1:00 p.m.
- Krewe of Centaur – February 11 at 3:30 p.m.
- Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade – February 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Krewe of Gemini – February 18, 2023
- Krewe of Highland – February 19, 2023
Mardi Gras will come a little earlier this year on Tuesday, February 21.