CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bridge over Bayou Pierre in Shreveport will reopen tomorrow, making commutes for residents in Southern Caddo Parish much easier.

The Caddo Parish Public Works Department completed the replacement of the bridge and the Caddo Parish Office of Communications ensures decades of safety for motorists who use it to cross Bayou Pierre on Leonard Road. Associated road improvements have also been completed.

The Leonard Road Bridge will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at noon.