BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all.

Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims Gibsland does not meet Louisiana’s requirements to be a town but instead falls into the village category.

In Louisiana, municipalities with a population of 5,000 or more are classified as cities; those with populations of between 1,000 to 5,000 are classified as towns, and those with 1,000 or less are classified as villages.

The issue is that in Louisiana, towns are governed by a mayor and five aldermen, while villages have only three.

The last time Gibsland had a population of more than 1,000 was 23 years ago in the 2,000 census. The population dwindled to 979 in the 2010 census and down to 772 in the 2020 census, meaning the government of Gibsland has been in violation of state law for at least 23 years.

In addition, the audit found that Gibsland may have violated state law because it could not provide records of a “properly-adopted budget” for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Gibsland Mayor Ray Ivory and Alderman Julius Pearson also were cited for disregarding bid requirements and signing checks to pay unbudgeted and unauthorized salary incentives to elected officials and town employees, as well as issuing checks for three vehicles for the town without approval or bids, in violation of state law.

The audit also found a discrepancy in pay to the part-time Gibsland Clerk, who also worked full-time as the Acadia Town Clerk, with payroll records not showing actual hours worked after August 2019.

Finally, Gibsland’s last internal audit, an annual requirement in Louisiana, was submitted on June 30, 2020, but none has been submitted since, meaning Ivory may have violated state law.

In the one-page response to state Auditor Michael Waguespack, Ivory defended his actions, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the discrepancies, saying how officials and employees “worked tirelessly to divert the Pandemic and all risks beginning in January 2020.”

He said they worked within the community to ensure safety and to prepare the town with protection that included resources, information, and protective equipment.

Ivory added that Gibsland’s “aged Water System required around-the-clock monitoring” and that there was no “downtime,” presumably to spend time documenting state financial requirements, since the staff, Council “and myself” were obligated to maintain Giblsland’s infrastructure and services.

He also said that Gibsland followed other municipalities on what was provided to their essential workers, including the mayor and council, adding that “there was no clear guidance or understanding of guidelines. Note: Currently, there are still unclear guidelines on meanings.”

Although the letter did not include a plan to remedy the discrepancies found in the audit, Ivory concluded by saying, “We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our communities, infrastructure, and critical services as before. We will not deter from our responsibilities.