CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Caddo Fire District 4 battled a large blaze that began early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to the call of a fire at a mobile home at the 10200 block of Colworth Pl. When firefighters arrived, they found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, as well as several cars and outbuildings on fire.

Colworth_Fire (Source: Caddo Fire District 4)

Authorities say both residents were found safe in the front yard.

Caddo Fire District 4 began to battle the blaze as well as search for any other possible victims. According to officials, there were no other victims in the fire, and no one was injured.

It took nearly 2 hours to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.