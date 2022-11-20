SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large chemical fire broke out in a Shreveport warehouse containing multiple chemicals late Saturday night.

When firefighters responded to the scene at Valence Drilling Fluids, Inc, around 11:48 p.m., they found a 25,000 building fully involved in fire. The Shreveport Fire Department had to make a defensive attack to control the fire and protect the public due to the multiple chemicals housed in the building.

Valence Drilling Fluids warehouse damaged by fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say all products and runoff were confined to the property. No citizens were at risk, and no evacuations were required.

Initially, 11 fire units, 28 firefighters, responded to the scene. Due to the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was activated, and an additional 16 units arrived to assist. Fire command requested tankers from Caddo Fire Districts 1 and 3. They also requested the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to assist.

The SFD says no employees were at the business at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene through Sunday morning to extinguish the fire and monitor the area.

The fire remains under investigation.