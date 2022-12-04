GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A major accident has sent one man to the hospital and closed Louisiana Highway 169 from South Lakeshore Dr. to Interstate 20, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Sunday night after a white Hyundai crossed the LA-169 center line into the southbound lane, where it struck a dually truck with two people inside.

The driver and passenger in the truck did not appear to be hurt. Caddo Fire District 3 took the Hyundai’s driver to the hospital.

LA-169 will be closed until the roadway has been cleared of debris from the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.