WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters at NBC 6 and on Tuesday evening KTAL was honored to be a part of a select group that was recognized for our commitment to the community.

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation held their Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington D.C.

NBC 6 was one of nine television stations from across the country named as a finalist.

According to the National Association of Broadcasters, the 2023 winners and finalists are leading examples of community work through their commitment to service with programs, campaigns, and stories for and about the people and organizations they serve all across the country.

NBC 6 General Manager Mark McKay was in attendance as our efforts to help communities throughout the ArkLaTex were highlighted. In the medium market category, there were just two finalists selected, with KTAL being one.

NBC 6 is proud to be recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters, but more importantly, we are proud to be your community station.