SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The grocery store chain Kroger is joining forces with two foundations and Shreveport Green to expand the local tree canopy by giving away oak, cypress, maple, and magnolia trees.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has joined forces with Shreveport Green and the Arbor Day Foundation to distribute 300 trees, which can reduce 58,000 pounds of carbon emissions, at Kroger’s 9484 Ellerbe Road location in Shreveport on Friday, Mar. 17 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Expanding Shreveport’s tree canopy is expected to increase the community’s resilience to severe weather events such as hurricanes, ice, and drought.

Keith Shoemaker, the president of Kroger’s Dallas Division, says Kroger is proud to work alongside the Arbor Day Foundation and Shreveport Green to make positive impacts for our communities and our planet. He said our purpose is to feed the human spirit, which includes building stronger communities where our customers and associates call home.”

Shreveport Green’s Donna Curtis said the trees will potentially alleviate hundreds of thousands of gallons of water from making it into flood-prone areas.

“But first they need to be planted,” she points out.

The 501©(3) public charity was founded by Kroger to help create communities that are free of hunger and waste.

Shreveport Green is also a nonprofit organization that envisions a clean, green, physically enhanced community whose citizens exhibit a strong sense of pride and concern about the environment.

The Arbor Day Foundation has more than a million members who are dedicated to planting trees throughout the world. They engage communities involve themselves in planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

Three-hundred Shumard Oak, Live Oak, Red Maple, Bald Cypress, and Magnolia will be distributed to residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kroger says they are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by the year 2025.