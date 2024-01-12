SHEVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2024 Krewe of Harambee parade is rescheduled due to safety concerns of incoming inclement weather.

The parade was originally scheduled to roll through downtown Shreveport on Monday. Now, the event is rescheduled for Saturday, January 20, at 11 a.m. Parade participants will start to line up at 9 a.m.

The Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast is postponed, and the organization will provide an updated time and location at a later date.

Krewe of Harambee organizers posted to Facebook to say, “The safety of our supporters and participants is paramount, so we promise to take every precaution. We thank you all so much for your continuous support,”

The Krewe organizers are asking for participants now available to roll with the new date to email Kreweofharambee@gmail.com or message them on Facebook if you are unable to attend.