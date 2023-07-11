SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBA star and Vivian Native, Robert Williams hosted a basketball camp Monday at Louisiana State University-Shreveport for local kids.

Williams said the basketball community has had a ‘big summer’ giving back to the community and hosting camps.

He said, his heart is warmed seeing the community come out and participate despite the rain.

“It’s honestly surreal to see all the kids, to see the turnout, the parents bring their kids out. You know, it was storming today and people still got outside. But um, yeah, it’s something you never get used to. Man, just thankful to have these kids here doing something positive. It’s the biggest thing,” says Williams.

The Boston Celtics center says it makes him happy knowing he is brightening the kids’ days.

Williams says he looks forward to playing with his teammates again.