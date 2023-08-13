Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Kendra Scott Jewelry partnered with the “Win the Day” foundation to honor the late, Ronnie Coker.

Win the Day provides free sports camps and after-school programs to serve the youth.

Coker started the foundation in 2022 because he wanted to give opportunities to children who were underserved.

The events manager at Kendra Scott reached out to the foundation because Coker was her coach when she was a student, and Ronnie Coker’s legacy means so much to her.

“He has this big infectious smile that whenever you would see him it would just light up the day. So I just wanted to do something to honor that legacy because he gave so much of himself to this community.” Kendra Scott Assistant Manager Laura Williams said

“He just wanted to give them the same opportunity as every other kid in our area to shine, to be noticed, and to be heard because everyone matters and he truly believed that every child matters,” says the President of Win The Day Foundation Kelly Coker.

20% of all purchases made on Sunday between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the store

will go to the foundation.

Go to kendrascott.com and use code “giveback-elpok” before you shop, the code expires Sunday at noon.