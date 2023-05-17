SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of three former Shreveport police officers ended with an acquittal by a federal jury Wednesday morning.

Treveion Brooks, William Isenhour, and D’Andre Jackson were indicted on federal civil rights charges in October 2021 related to a traffic stop that led to serious injuries and hospitalization of Chico Bell and Damon Robinson.

The trial started on May 9 after jury selection.

During the prosecution’s closing arguments jurors were reminded of the severity of the blows sustained by Bell and Robinson at the hands of the three former officers.

The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments on Tuesday.

As the defendants left the courthouse the defense attorney Dhu Thompson credited the jury’s judgment.

“It took a lot of courage for them to stand up to the United States Attorney’s Office and say what these guys did wasn’t a criminal act,” Dhu Thompson said. “They’re out there on the streets. It’s a horrible tough environment, they’re making split-second decisions and the jury decided not to punish them for that. We’re eternally grateful.”

One of the former officers said he kept the faith throughout the trial.