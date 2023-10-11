SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Jubilee Zoo has provided an exotic petting zoo and play place for the Shreveport – Bossier City community for 14 years.

Zoo management announced that they will be closing the jubilee at the end of the year and putting it on the market with no restrictions on future development.

However, the general manager is hopeful the new owners are animal lovers and will continue zoo operations.

“We will definitely miss all of the people all the connections that we’ve made in the community. And of course, just as the staff we will just miss doing this every day, you know, we bonded very much so when all of our animals and we’ll just miss them so much,” said Fernandes. “We’re hoping that someone will come in and buy it and keep this place running and all of the animals can stay.”

If the new management decides to not operate a zoo the Jubilee animals will be relocated to new homes.

Katherine Sanchez visits the zoo often and was sad to learn that the zoo will be closing.

“I really love that it’s a safe place for kids and families to go. There’s not a whole lot of that around like downtown Shreveport area,” said Sanchez. “I definitely love coming out here with them and just it being a kind of an enclosed space.”

Many regulars say they want the property to continue being a safe community space for families.

“We’re hopeful we’re really hopeful,” said Fernandes.

Every admission to the Jubilee Zoo gets a free safari hayride and Jubilee Express train ride.

Last Jubilee events before closing are the Pumpkin patch, the November Family Farm Fair, and a December breakfast with Santa.

