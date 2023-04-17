BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Jonesboro man was arrested in Bienville Parish early Monday morning for allegedly causing a car accident that killed a woman.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that Edtreum Loyd, 43, was traveling west in a 2016 International tractor-trailer on Highway 507. At the same time, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east, followed by a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Melissa Bolyer.

Loyd’s vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the roadway to the left. The driver of the Peterbilt took evasive action and exited the road to the right but was struck before it re-entered the eastbound lane.

Bolyer’s vehicle was then struck by Loyd’s tractor-trailer, sending both drivers off the roadway.

Bolyer, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Loyd has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless operation, and possession of marijuana and is booked into the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.