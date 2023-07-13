SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport artist Hot Boy Yoshi and parent advocate Monica Armstrong hosted their second annual community job and resource fair Saturday afternoon.

The event aimed to bridge the gap between job seekers and recruiters, making employment opportunities more accessible to the Martin Luther King community.

“I understand that the distance of some job fairs, some people were unable to get there by transportation because it was just so far. So, I decided to bring the job fair to the neighborhood,” said Yoshi. “I want to grow this thing. I started in my neighborhood personally, but I want to take this to every neighborhood to Shreveport-Bossier just to make it more intimate.”

The fair, held at the David Raines Community Center, provided a platform for local companies and offered resources such as expungement assistance, childcare services, and more. Attendees were encouraged to come dressed to impress and get the assistance they need to create a resume and fill out applications.

AT&T and the Shreveport Police Department were among the many employers that attended the event. They say, they’re short on officers, and their jobs provide many opportunities to grow.

“This is a community event, and it’s a very special event because it’s right here in our local community. We’re here to recruit men and women, honest men and women to come and serve the Shreveport Police Department and be a servant to and throughout this community,” Shreveport Police Department’s Corporal Brico Savannah said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Yoshi said some of the resources are free of charge and he wants to see others succeed.

His commitment to community engagement is a way of following in his father’s footsteps. He aspires to continue his father’s work by giving back to the community where he grew up.

“He was a DJ as well, and he did that every summer. And unfortunately, he isn’t here no more so I have to wait so I can build up myself, my brand. Where I can come back and pick up where he left off.”