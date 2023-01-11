JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Trains are causing controversy in Jefferson, and some residents and business owners are asking the city council to declare a quiet zone to bring peace.

At the last city council meeting, there was a heated discussion between Alderman Richard Turner and business owner Jim McIntosh.

McIntosh says the train horns are not great for businesses in the area.

“When folks come to town, there’s a nostalgia about Jefferson and that it’s this quiet, peaceful town,“ McIntosh said.

Jim McIntosh is also the owner of Total Farms, located behind the railroad tracks.

“The number one complaint, if any, is the noise of the train, “said McIntosh.

Rickey Morrison is also a local businessman. He says he feels the same burden as McIntosh.

“I don’t hate the whistle. But it’s not good for our business. I have bands that play in the back,“ Morrison said.

McIntosh says the quiet zone proposal would be easy and would not cost taxpayers anything.

“All that’s needed to be done once we find out a cost associated is to form a non-profit entity where business communities could get tax deductions would pay for these things. But as the Federal Railroad guy said, there actually isn’t as much cost associated with this as people think,“ McIntosh said.

Alderman Richard Turner says he’s not against a quiet zone, but he does have some concerns.

“It’s been around for generations, decades, so why would you think that you could eliminate a horn and keep it safe,” Turner said.

He also believes other issues are a higher priority than a proposed quiet zone.

“Is it going to be better for a tourist to come into town and not hear a horn, but on a rainy night can’t flush the commodes at the bed and breakfast?“ Turner asked.

Turner also said he would like more information about this proposed quiet zone.

“I’m not against the quiet zone itself. But I am against any of our taxpayers having to pay any money to accomplish it,“ Turner said.

The quiet zone proposal was a discussion item during the last city council meeting.

Turner did suggest McIntosh and other stakeholders put together a written proposal to present to the city council.