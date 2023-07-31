SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson will host a community meeting on Tuesday evening and residents of District E are encouraged to attend.

A media release from the Director of Council Affairs said all citizens of District E are invited to attend, ask questions and discuss community needs with their councilmember.

Jackson will be prepared to engage residents on a number topics including crime, public safety, streets, economic development, planning and zoning, parish commission collaboration and property standards.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m. at the A.B. Palmer Community Center at 547 East 79th St., Shreveport, La.