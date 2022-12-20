SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman for District E, Dr. Alan Jackson, met with his new base of constituents on Saturday to learn more about the concerns of citizens of Cedar Grove.

Redistricting brought about changes for some citizens in Cedar Grove, who Jackson will represent due to changes in voting districts. As a result of the changes, Jackson gathered with residents as part of a project called Grow the Grove.

“Mayor-elect Arceneaux has already reached out to me to have a one-on-one meeting. So I wanted to meet with my constituents first so we can start prioritizing what the needs are so I can go into that meeting with my agenda items,” Jackson said.

The meeting was informal between Jackson and concerned citizens who are looking for more engagement with their elected officials.

“Everyone have seen his signs, his pictures, and everything. But I want them to actually get out and meet him and find out what his plan and what his goal is,” Grow the Grove organizer Handy Giles Jr. said.

Jackson said that the meeting is a great first step to getting the citizens of Cedar Grove the leadership they are looking for.

“This community has been looking for a councilmember that was gonna help them establish a plan. I am that person, I’m leading by example.