BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man drowned in Ivan Lake Tuesday morning.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was swimming in Ivan Lake in the northeast region of Benton Tuesday morning when he experienced a medical emergency causing him to drown.

BPSO says his body was recovered from the lake around 9 a.m. by the Marine Patrol.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.