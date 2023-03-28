SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Increased use of weight loss medications to help fight obesity has sparked the conversation about the long and short-term implications of using certain prescription medications for weight loss.

Ozempic, a drug that is prescribed as a diabetes treatment, is among the drugs making headlines. The active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, an appetite suppressor which caused a bit of a stir as social media influencers touted the drug as they shared results with their followers.

Dr. Jaya McSharma recommends a similar medication to help her clients in their weight loss journey.

Dr. Jaya McSharma

McSharma also suggests lifestyle to help the medication to be a suitable fit.

“If you don’t change anything regarding your lifestyle other than taking the medication, you will absolutely gain the weight back and then some,” McSharma said.

McSharma believes these medications are a game-changer for diabetic patients and those fighting obesity. As long as the patient is willing and able to make nutritional and fitness changes, they’re considered a great candidate for the medicine.

Dr. Jaya McSharma and Shedit team

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drinking water and getting enough fiber with your meals are McSharma’s top tips for consistent weight loss. She said those minor changes can make a significant improvement in your metabolic health and weight management.

Watch Dr. Jaya McSharma Live on KTAL News Now at 3:00 p.m.