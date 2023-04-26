SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to add a furry member to your family, consider adopting from Caddo Parish Animal Services.

Kim Freeman, from the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), along with Iris, join the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 morning team to discuss their easy adoption process.

Iris, a 1-year-old retriever mix came to the CPAS with her brother Milo. Both Iris and Milo are available to join your FURever home.

Iris

Kim Freeman, CPAS, Iris

It’s as simple as showing up to the shelter, meeting the animal you fall in love with, filling out the paperwork, and paying the $25 adoption fee.

Caddo Parish Animal Services’ current hours of operation until further notice is Monday through Friday 10 am to 1 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm.

If you are interested in adopting Iris, volunteering, or donating, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.