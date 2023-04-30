SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nobody was home on Sunday afternoon when members of the Shreveport Fire Department arrived in Shreveport’s Cedar Groove neighborhood.

Image taken on 4/30/2023 by KTAL’s Jenna Vitamanti

A 911 record reports the call came in at 4:24 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Fourteen units responded to the call, which took 14 minutes to put out.

SFD’s fire investigators are still on the scene in the 200 block of East 78th Street.

The home sustained no noticeable exterior damage.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.