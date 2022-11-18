SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Holiday time can be hectic, but it also allows communities to band together and help their neighbors in need.

Anyone looking to give this season can find numerous ways to can assist organizations that help those who need it most.

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson (Dist. 3), in partnership with the Caddo Council on Aging, Grace CDC, and Mount Canaan Baptist Church, asks for volunteers to assist with Hope for the Holiday Senior Meal Delivery for the third year. Anyone who would like to volunteer must have a valid driver’s license.

Submit a form to sign up for this volunteer opportunity here.

The Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier is looking for community partners to donate prepared sides to provide our most vulnerable neighbors with a great Thanksgiving meal. According to the Salvation Army, one serving tray can feed 25 to 30 people, and donations are tax-deductible.

They are asking for the following cooked food donations:

Mac n’ Cheese

Dressing

Sweet potatoes

Green beans

Rolls

Donations should be delivered to The Salvation Army, 200 E. Stoner Ave. Donations must be delivered on November 22 or 23 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army also needs Red Kettle bellringers throughout the holiday season.