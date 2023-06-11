(Loving Living Local) – In a recent Loving Living Local interview, Adia Garrick-Wells discussed the unique and engaging educational experience offered at Ignite Classical School. This Christian classical school is dedicated to providing a high-quality education that is accessible to families regardless of their income.

Key Takeaways:

Holistic Curriculum: Students at Ignite Classical School participate in foreign language classes, financial education, and weekly service learning opportunities within the community.

Readiness Training: The school focuses on equipping students with practical skills for their future, preparing them for success in the world beyond the classroom.

Multi-Age Classrooms: The school's multi-age format allows students to learn at their own pace and helps close any gaps in their education that may have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundred Miles Program: This initiative takes students on trips 100 miles away from their hometown, broadening their horizons and exposing them to new experiences.

Adia Garrick-Wells, a bright and energetic educator, shared her passion for teaching and the unique features of Ignite Classical School. She emphasized the importance of preparing students for their future through a well-rounded education that includes financial literacy, foreign languages, and service learning.

One standout aspect of Ignite Classical School is its multi-age classrooms, which allow students to progress at their rate and learn from one another. This format is especially beneficial for those who may have fallen behind due to the challenges of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school also offers the Hundred Miles Program, which takes students on trips to expand their knowledge and understanding of the world around them. During the interview, Garrick-Wells mentioned a recent trip to Monroe, Louisiana, where students and their grandparents had the opportunity to explore and appreciate the beauty of the city.

Ignite Classical School is currently accepting new students and has a few open teaching positions. If you’re interested in enrolling your child or applying for a teaching position, visit their website.

Don’t miss this opportunity to provide your child with a unique and engaging education experience at Ignite Classical School. Learn more today and help your child ignite their passion for learning!