CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A family is displaced after a tree fell onto a home in Ida, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

A media release said CPSO deputies assisted Caddo Fire District 8 and North Caddo Ambulance after a 911 call of a large tree falling onto a residence, trapping two small children inside in the 7000 block of Ida Boy Scout Road just before midnight.

Police say high winds and rain knocked down a tree that completely covered the house. Before the police arrived, the mother of the two children, ages 2 and 4, had already removed the children from the house. No one was injured in the accident.

The family was able to stay in a motel in Atlanta, Texas for the night.