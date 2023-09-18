CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large section of I-49 S. is closed due to an ongoing investigation into a crash involving a pedestrian.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene near the Mayo Road Overpass. The road is currently closed and authorities are diverting traffic onto Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

According to the LADOTD, traffic is stopped from the E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop exit to the south of Southern Loop. The significant congestion shown on I-49 S reaching from LA-3132 to Bert Kouns cleared up by 10 a.m.

I-49 S crash in Shreveport near Mayo Road Overpass (Source: LADOTD)

Officials said I-49 is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.