SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An open house meeting is set to take place at the Shreveport Convention Center to receive public input on the development of the I-49 Inner City Connector.

Since 2008, The Northwest Louisiana Council of Government (NLCOG) pushed a feasibility study they referred to as Stage Zero.

And 15 years later, the NLCOG presented a new study called ‘Stage One.’

NLCOG is an intergovernmental association for the Metropolitan Planning Area of Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, and Webster Parishes.

According to reports, there have been multiple rounds seeking public input to determine the feasibility of the construction project.

Residents of Shreveport-Bossier are welcome to attend and provide their opinions or suggestions for alternatives to the I-49 Inner City Connector.

