SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) held what they called a “continuation of conversations” in regards to Interstate 220, with the parishes of Caddo and Bossier as well as the two cities.

I-220 is typically shut down when it comes to inclement weather. The interstate is on a list of preemptive closures as it requires a lot of attention, however this is one of the moments where it will remain open due to the I-20 Rehabilitation Project.

“220, of course, is an interstate system which requires a lot of salt distribution, a lot of trucks, a lot of personnel, and so you know, I think it’s more than what people realize as far as preparing a roadway to take on winter weather,” said Erin Buchanan, the public information officer for the LA DOTD.

The parish of Caddo said I-220 will remain open so that commerce can continue to flow.

“Our two priorities are public safety for our citizens and continuity of operations,” said Krystle Beauchamp, communications director for the parish of Caddo.

Beauchamp added that crews are prepared and already working on the scene in case of severe weather.

“Our public works, our road and bridge crews are out accessing our bridges and roads, removing any obstacles that may be in the way, and also preparing to sand those bridges that are prone to icing during weather like this,” said Beauchamp.

DOTD says bridges and overpasses will be treated with salt and brine, depending on the situation.

“We’ve got the most routes in Caddo and Bossier that we need to treat. So, at this point, we’re not concerned, especially not with this particular weather event. We hope it’s as minor as it’s forecast to be.

The departments and crews say they are prepared, and the best way that the public can help the efforts is to limit time on parish roads.

“When they start getting ice, accumulating ice on the roads and bridges, we classify them as unpassable, and you take your own risk. So don’t go out there, stay home, stay safe, enjoy, hopefully enjoy your holiday,” said Ken Ward, assistant director of Public Works for the parish of Caddo.