BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the start of a major rehabilitation project on I-20 that will last for the next two to two and a half years.

“What you drive over on I-20 in Bossier City is the original pavement from when the interstate was built in the 1960s. There’s been no major rehab project on that stretch of I-20 that any of us have seen since it was built,” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer for the DOTD.

About 70,000-100,00 cars drive on I-20 every day, but the traffic will soon change. On September 18th, construction will begin for all lanes of the interstate, from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive, to be ripped out and replaced.

The two lanes will be shut down to one. Workers will start on the inside lane and then move to the outside so that traffic can be put on all-new pavement.

“Those lane closures will go up in both directions, eastbound and westbound. So basically, the interstate is going to be reduced to one lane in each direction in that rehabilitation section. And then, those will be around the clock. Those are going to be long-term lane closures,” said Buchanan.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce understands that this is not ideal but says it is a necessary change.

“We know there’s going to be some inconveniences, but we are so excited about what the outcomes are going to be. So, we’re asking everyone to just be prepared and communicate with their partners, with their customers, and with their supply chain” said Lisa Johnson, President and CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

With less than two weeks until construction, September 18, the DOTD and Chamber of Commerce ask that business and community leaders prepare the public. They say an advanced warning system will be installed to alert drivers of the upcoming roadwork.

“Pay attention to the signs. They’re going to be there. They’re going to be lit up, they’re going to be alerting you. So, pay attention to the fact that you’re approaching a work zone, they you may encounter stopped vehicles, and to make smart decisions while you’re behind the wheel because we always want safety to be a top priority,” said Buchanan.

The DOTD asks that if you are not taking the exit, use I-220 as an alternate route to avoid the construction zones.

