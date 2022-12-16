BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to the LaDOTD, the 80.5 million project will provide a new and enhanced gate into Barksdale from the interchange. The new road paves the way for the BAFB to make planned improvements and development on the base and expand its operations.

This project is a significant piece of infrastructure, not only for Bossier City but also for the Parish and northwest region of Louisiana. The project helps solidify BAFB’s position as an integral military installation for this area and the rest of the nation.

It will create a new access road into the base extending southward from the I-20/I-220 interchange, improving security and traffic congestion at other base entry points and improving access time for employees and families at BAFB.