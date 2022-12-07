SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hustler Hollywood open after city council candidates and other concerned citizens launched a campaign in October to prevent the adult novelty store from opening on Financial Plaza.

The opening came after months of petitions, protests, prayer marches, and finger-pointing between concerned citizens, elected officials, and the Metropolitan Planning Commission. The situation came to a head when a lawsuit prompted city officials to inspect Hustler Hollywood and Cindie’s, which has a similar business model.

MPC inspectors found the stores to have sex-related products that exceed the allowed 20% of the store’s overall inventory during an inspection on October 28, delaying Hustler Hollywood’s opening and briefly closing Cindie’s. Cindie’s was allowed to resume operation on November 9.

According to Caddo court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered a re-inspection of Hustler Hollywood by December 1 after attorneys for the company argued that only 18.5% of the store’s products were sexually oriented.

District G candidate Derrick Henderson was an early opponent of the Hustler Hollywood store. Henderson says that the store’s success and failure lie in the hands of citizen support or lack thereof.

“We could either support it or not, right? And that’s going to come down to the people who live in the area in the district,” Henderson said. “We’ve already stated our opposition for it. So, I don’t think that they’ll have a lot of customers from the area, but who knows?”

District G candidate Ursula Bowman was also on hand for many of the petition drives and provided a written statement regarding the store’s opening.

“As a candidate for the office of councilwoman for District G, I am appalled by the location of Hustler Hollywood on Financial Plaza, although it was slated in District F,” Bowman said. “This type of establishment is a deplorable example for our children, and it erodes the moral fabric of our community.”

Amid the controversy, the MPC and city council clarified that redistricting placed the Hustler Hollywood store site in District F instead of District G.

Shreveport mayoral candidate Sen. Greg Tarver provided a statement condemning the business getting the green light to open.