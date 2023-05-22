SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Although north Louisiana is far from the coast it is not out of the reach of a hurricane’s destruction or aftermath. The American Red Cross wants residents to be ready in the event of a storm emergency.

Karen McCoy, Executive Director of the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross will share hurricane preparedness tips including gathering important documentation and ensuring your home has the needed provisions in case the region finds itself in a storm’s path.

Ensuring there are enough volunteers is one way the Red Cross to prepares, but when McCoy visits the KTAL News Now Digital Center she will explain many ways the Red Cross prepares ahead of hurricane season.

McCoy also provides tips for taking advantage of the Emergency Preparedness Tax-free weekend upon us. The state sales tax holiday is the last Saturday and Sunday of May.

Watch live at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

