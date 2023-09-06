SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Huntington High School’s band program represents some of the best musicians Shreveport has to offer however; without the community’s support, they will have to decline a coveted performance invitation.

“We have a high-energy show. A non-stop show. Flashy. We tend to grab a crowd when we’re on the field.” Huntington Band Director Roderick Jefferson said.

The musical talent in the jukebox band is being sought out to perform at an event showcasing bands from across the South.

The Huntington High Jukebox band was invited to the Supreme Battle of the Bands in Beaumont, Texas. Bands from all over Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma will compete for the title of regional champion.

Jefferson said the program is accustomed to high-profile performances.

“Since 2011 we’ve been fortunate to be representing Louisiana. For instance, the National Independence Day parade in Washington DC. We’ve done a national commercial — is the passion with Tyler Perry. We’ve won local commercials. Won numerous battles of the bands – I lost count.” Jefferson said.

Huntington’s band director said they would be the only band to represent Louisiana in the competition but they need help getting there.

“A lot of people see the Huntington band just going, going, and going but they don’t know the back side of it,” Jefferson said.

He said moving the band can get costly in the van sometimes rides to locations on school buses.

“I try my best to give my students a great experience but… it comes at a cost. So fundraising, we always need funding, to make things happen for the kids. To make this big dream a reality and do it in style. We’re really seeking fundraising efforts.” Said Roderick Jefferson.

The band has started to fundraise for the supreme showcase online and is accepting donations.