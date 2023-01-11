SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Groups in northwest Louisiana groups are striving to raise awareness about human trafficking in the area.

Human trafficking advocates wore blue to raise awareness Wednesday morning at the Juvenile Justice Complex in Shreveport.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Bossier City Mayor Ray Huddleston both proclaimed their cities as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month at the event.

“We all need to be advocates for victims of human trafficking. You tend to think perhaps people who are immigrants. but it affects people who you probably know in the community,“ Mayor Arceneaux said.

The hope is to spread awareness and learn the warning signs that could save lives. Human trafficking affects many people in our area, and if you think otherwise think again.

“It’s obviously a serious issue that we need to make sure that we are taking care of people who are vulnerable because of finances or because of addictions or because of other circumstances.”

A big portion of this event was to raise awareness of human trafficking programs through organizations like The Kennedy Center of Louisiana. The Kennedy Center has a program called Safe Haven Shreveport for victims.

“We get referrals of these individuals. We offer them immediate safety. We provide transitional living from anywhere between 6-24 months,” Tonya Williams Executive Director of The Kennedy Center of La. said.

Williams said many would be surprised at the stigma associated with human trafficking.

“A lot of people are confused when they hear the word trafficking, and they automatically assume it’s a lot of young girls that’s abducted in a white van.”

Human Trafficking looks different for every victim.

“We have victims that were dating individuals that they thought they were in love with and then all of a sudden they turned on them and forced them into a trafficking situation.”

There are many resources if you suspect someone is being trafficked:

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888 you can also text BeFree to 233-7333.

The Gingerbread House CAC: 318-674-2900 or email info@gingerbreadhousecac.org.

Shreveport Police Department: 318-673-7300

Bossier City Police Department: 318-741-8611.

FBI Regional Office: 318-861-1890