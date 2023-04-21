SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – To celebrate National Volunteer Week, a Shreveport haven for military veterans held a small event to pair former service members with therapy dogs.

Woody’s Home for Veterans opened in 2003, then opened another location in 2007 once they reached capacity. Members of the organization said they plan to open another home in Shreveport sometime soon.

The home was founded to help military veterans who were struggling financially. Woody’s provides a place for them to stay as they recover from mental and physical illnesses.

Ronald Key is the founder and administrator of Woody’s Home for Veterans and named the home after his father, Harold Woodrow “Woody” Key, who succumbed to cancer in 1997.

“My father was a World War II veteran he was a medic in a surgical hospital in the field and what he saw was death and people maimed and they did surgery during war,“ Key said. “Back then they called it “shell shocked” now it’s called PTSD”.

Key said having access to a place like Woody’s is essential to helping the mental well-being of the veterans they serve.

“It’s an underserved population. The next nearest place to Woody’s is over an hour away, and we’re one mile from the VA,” Key said. “And me a psychologist by training, I just wanted to give something back to the underserved and misunderstood population.”

Key said Williams Services is a valuable partnership that the service members value.

“Williams Services, a long-time sponsor of ours brought by some service dogs that’s trained by one of the employees who’s a gulf war veteran and to show it to the guys, interact with the guys and just get the guys out to enjoy it and have some comradery.

Woody’s is one of many organizations in Shreveport-Bossier that you can support with a donation to “Give for Good” now through May 2.