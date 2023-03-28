TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a series of virtual and in-person forums to allow Texans to provide input on the state’s future transportation system.

TxDOT will hold a statewide virtual public meeting and regional in-person open houses to explain the process of the long-range transportation plan. Residents can also share their vision and provide feedback on citizen goals and needs in preparation for a 2050 transportation plan.

With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on transportation, and technological innovations, TxDOT wants the traveling public to participate in planning as the agency looks toward the future.

“This is a chance for everybody to have an impact on how transportation in the state will look going forward. We want to know how you want to get to work, we want to know how you want to run errands, even get to a restaurant,” said Public Information Officer for the Atlanta District Heather Deaton.

TxDOT will host a regional meeting in east Texas Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Paris Junior College.

The virtual public meeting will be available online through May 31, 2023.