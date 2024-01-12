SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over the next several days this January, the Ark-La-Tex will feel below-freezing temperatures. As the city and numerous departments prepare, they share insight on how you and your family can best brave the freeze.

“The winter weather season is just getting started, so we just want folks to remember that regardless of what may happen this week, it’s always good to be prepared and have their plan in place,” said Krystle Beauchamp, the communications director for the parish of Caddo.

With current forecasts, it is not possible to know how power, roads, or water will be affected. For this reason, a plan that covers all bases is essential.

Food and Water Supply

The parish of Caddo suggests having a three-to-five-day supply. Beauchamp says this may include, “food, non-perishable food items, water for each one of your family members, pet food for your pets, any medicines that you take that you may not be able to get to the pharmacy to get refilled.”

The Shreveport Fire Department emphasized having water on hand because, during this weather, pipes could be impacted.

“The infrastructure gets taxed during this time with the cold weather so we could potentially have problems there. So, make sure you have some bottled water and some supplies like that to last you for a limited amount of time,” said Robert Taggart, Division Chief of the Shreveport Fire Department.

Pipes and Leaks

Insulate outdoor pipes and faucets, to protect them from the elements. Also, drip faucets to keep water moving and avoid pipes expanding and bursting.

The fire department also spoke on pipes inside the home.

“Leaving your cabinet doors open under your faucets helps to get some of that warm air to circulate under your sinks, which could also help to prevent the possibility of occurring of a broken pipe,” said Taggart.

Electricity and Heat

The parish of Caddo suggests having batteries and alternate electric sources like flashlights or candles. If you are using space heaters, the fire department says to ensure that there are no blankets, clothing, or anything within at least 3-5 feet around the heater.

Also of importance is generator safety as the fire department says fires increase when people try to keep warm in the cold.

“Generator safety that’s always a huge thing with the fire department. Some people use generators for power if we lose power. Make sure that they’re outdoors, don’t ever run a generator inside the home or inside an enclosed building. Make sure that it’s several feet away from the house and not under an awning,” said Taggart.

The city wants you to stay warm, but safety is their utmost priority.

The fire department says their drivers and engineers are trained to operate and drive apparatuses. However, avoiding any accidents and preventing fires are best practices.