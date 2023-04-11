Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As technology has become more advanced the process of applying for a job has also evolved with it.

You may be wondering what that means for your resume-building process. We get the inside scope and sit down with two career service directors to learn how exactly things have changed. Debbie Bury from Centenary College and Jennie Flynn-McKevitt from LSUS break down the top Tips, Tricks, and Trends you can utilize as you begin applying for your next job.

Join us live on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. for all the details.