SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Safety matters and Halloween is quickly approaching.

Keeping kids safe from sex offenders during the Halloween season is a top priority for many parents. Caddo Parish Sgt. Mike King recommends parents travel in groups when trick-or-treating this Halloween. Sex offenders are prohibited from soliciting trick-or-treaters to their homes.

Families and parents can choose to research the neighborhood their children are trick-or-treating in.

“You can actually research addresses, so if you’re going to trick-or-treat a certain neighborhood probably not your neighborhood, you can put that information in and research any possible sex offenders that live in the neighborhood that you may want to avoid those addresses because those are registered sex offenders in that area,” Sgt. King said.

Parents can do many things to keep their kids safe when enjoying Halloween festivities. Sgt. King suggests parents use reflective tape, lights, neon necklaces or bracelets to help them be visible to traffic.

“Just pay attention to your surroundings.”

Parents can check online to see if there are sex offenders in their area or places they are thinking about taking their children to trick-or-treat.