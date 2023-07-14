SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The growing climate crisis is leading to a rise in severe storms, hot days, and heat waves, causing significant challenges for the Shreveport area. Recognizing the need for support, various organizations in the region are actively finding ways to address these issues.

Another round of severe storms moved through the region on Wednesday, causing severe flooding in Southwest Arkansas. As we moved into Thursday, an excessive heat warning was put in place for portions of southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Eastern Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.

(Source: Climate Central)

The frequency of extreme weather events continues to increase, with power outages and tornadoes affecting Shreveport, Keithville, Idabel, Daingerfield, New Boston, and Simms over the past year. Data from Climate Central confirms this rising trend.

(Data source: Climate Central)

– Extreme heat days 2022: 63 (48 more days than the 1970s average)

Monetary Support

(Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information)

Although cleanup is ongoing, NOAA estimates that the strong storms that moved through the Ark-La-Tex in June caused an estimated $32.7 billion in losses.

In response to the severe weather damage and power outages, Louisiana’s Department of Revenue implemented automatic tax filing and payment extensions for businesses in 21 parishes impacted by severe storms in late June. The extension provided relief to businesses affected by the storms, allowing them additional time to manage their tax obligations without facing additional financial burdens.

Tourism

Red River Balloon Rally (Source: Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission)

This year, Visit Shreveport Bossier had something a little different in mind for the Red River Balloon Rally. The anticipated U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship is full of live entertainment, food, retail vendors, fun zones and tethered balloon rides. At dusk, the magic begins with the balloon glow.

“This year, we’re actually moving it out to Louisiana Downs. The Downs will have the ability to go indoors as well as outdoors,” said Visit Shreveport Bossier President Stacy Brown. “Visitors can come, enjoy some of the outside, go inside, cool off, enjoy some food and arts and crafts at different vendors indoors as well, and then go back outside and enjoy the balloon glow.”

Brown said it’s essential to consider the weather and climate and what it does to the guests. Many of their summer events include cooling stations with outdoor misters or areas with air conditioning to make visitors more comfortable.

She said attendance declined this year at the Sunflower Festival in Gillam and the Let the Good Times Roll Festival. Both events occurred after the June storm that knocked out power in the region. She explains that most people that come to Shreveport plan multiple activities, so if one isn’t available, they usually visit others instead of staying home.

Agriculture

Rice Breeder Adam Famoso outlines the latest rice variety developments at the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station’s 113th annual Rice Field Day (Source: Olivia McClure/LSU AgCenter)

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain says extreme heat days when the temperature stays over 95 degrees at night can damage the crops. Strain says it robs the energy from the plants, can cause the flowers to fall off and reduce the number of corn kernels and cause smaller soybean pods.

“As we are seeing 100 and 102, 103, 104, and for days on end, especially at this point in time, it can have a marked reduction in yield.”

Severe storms like the one we saw in June can produce damaging hail and push the plants down into the ground, said Strain. He added that high winds also cause issues by hampering fertilization.

Louisiana exports about half its rice, contributing more than $550 million annually to the state’s economy. Recently, LSU’s Agricultural Center highlighted its work at the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station to help rice farmers adapt to intense summer weather and the risk of tropical storms. Rice breeder Adam Famoso is working to develop rice varieties that grow in a shorter timeframe allowing for an earlier harvest and improving yield potential. AgCenter rice specialist Ronnie Levy has been studying how rice responds to planting dates from late February to May.

“The funding for the AgCenter, for these research stations, is absolutely critical,” Strain said. “For every dollar spent here, it puts $20 in the economy over a 20-year period.”

Strain said many crops are growing further north than they did 20 years ago.

“They’re now growing hops in the northern part of the United States and also in Canada where they haven’t grown them for 100 years because that takes a certain cool environment.”

He explained that sugar production may continue to spread further north as they develop more cold-tolerant sugar cane. However, he believes soybeans, cotton, rice and corn will continue to be our staple crops.

Infrastructure

LA DOTD crews repair large blowup on I-49 near Hollywood/Pierremont Exit in Shreveport (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

Extreme weather events cause challenges for motorists, damaging roads and sometimes causing dangerous driving conditions due to flash flooding or icy conditions.

“What we typically experience on the roadways are what are called ‘roadway blowups’, and they happen on concrete roadways at joints,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan.

“When moisture gets in, and the air temperature heats up, typically above 100 degrees, the movement of those joints and the sediment and things that are in there causes a sudden movement of the panels and an upward movement of the panels.”

She said motorists who run into a roadway blowup may experience a ramp condition. Although it’s a common occurrence in Louisiana, Buchanan said it’s difficult to know where they will occur. LADOTD crews are prepared to receive calls at any time when sudden blowups occur.

Crew safety is essential. Buchanan said in the summer, they stress that workers bring water and take breaks to cool off. With the number of road crews out working on blowup repairs, it’s even more important that motorists drive responsibly and pay attention to ensure they make it home at the end of the day.

Education

Booker T. Washington band at the 35th African American History Parade (Source: Booker T. Washington High School)

While school is out for the summer, extracurricular activities like band or athletics continue with precautions against extreme heat conditions. Emmanuel Hudson, Band Director for Booker T. Washington High School, says they take steps to protect the students who start band practice in the summer.

“Well, to get around the excessive heat, we plan better. The students’ health is our top priority over the summer,” said Hudson. “What we do is we teach the fundamentals on the inside in a cool environment before we even touch outside.”

Booker T Washington High School’s band is well known for its performances. The group will be featured at the National Black Rodeo and play halftime NBA performances this year. Students use the auditorium, the old and new gyms and the band room area to learn music, cadences and marching pedagogy indoors.

“We say we’re gonna be outside for 25-30 minutes, and we come straight back in, but you cannot go outside without a game plan and just be standing around.”

Hudson said they ensure the students hydrate before practices and during the breaks. The band only goes to the field to practice marching once they’ve learned the steps.

Health

According to the National Weather Service, Shreveport’s average yearly temperature increased by 2.47°F from 1970 to 2020. But temperature alone doesn’t accurately portray health concerns during extreme heat days.

Wet bulb temperature considers factors like humidity, wind speed and solar radiation. This measurement gives a better look at how the human body can cool itself with sweat. The tool has been used for decades by military agencies and OSHA.

Emergency Room Director Dr. Richard Jacobson at Willis-Knighton Pierremont said warm temperatures begin sooner each year. Because of the high humidity in Northwest Louisiana, Jacobson suggests that if the heat index is over 90, treat it as an extreme environment.

He said that many people need to realize just how much water they should drink if they are outside, an adult must drink 32 ounces or a liter of water every hour to stay well hydrated. However, more than hydration is needed. Jacobson said a salt tablet once daily is a good way to replace the sodium in your blood that you lose when sweating.

“So, you can take salt tablets once a day. Or the other option, I always say, is to eat French fries with lunch. The amount of salt on Wendy’s or McDonald’s, it doesn’t matter, French fries is enormous and plenty to replace your salt.”

The other thing Jacobson recommends is coming inside for 20 minutes for every two hours you work. He said shade is not enough because the heat index may be too high and suggested taking a break inside a building or vehicle with air conditioning.

The hospital often sees patients with heat injuries during extreme summer weather, which are primarily treated with fluids depending on the severity.

Jacobson said the hospitals in our area stay well stocked on IV fluids because they’re used in numerous treatments. The worst-case scenario is heat stroke when the core temperature reaches 104 or higher. People with heat stroke are confused, delirious, and can fall unconscious. In that case, he said, minutes matter.

“Sweaty or not sweaty and altered, not acting right. Confused. That person you need to get in an igloo cooler quickly. Most people on the job site will have a big square igloo cooler with ice in it and water. Dump them in ice and water, put them in there, and leave them in there,” he said.

Don’t wait for EMS to arrive before helping them cool down. According to Jacobson, getting the body’s internal temperature below 102 degrees within 15 minutes is vital.

He said the most important thing is to have a plan before you go outside.

“I think Gatorade and water are the best. And then a salt tablet or a French fry for lunch. And the final thing is every two hours, get inside for 20-30 minutes. If you do that, you’ll be ok.”

Solutions

In response to extreme weather events in the region, Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young proposed a new disaster response strategy in March. The Community Lighthouse Project would build a network of neighborhood resilience hubs across the parish that include solar power, backup batteries, and plans for long-duration outages.

In 2022, Gov. John Bel Edward’s Climate Initiatives Task Force unanimously approved the state’s first Climate Action Plan. The plan contains 28 strategies and specific actions that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reduce the impact on the state’s people, environment, and economy.

The plan outlines steps for transitioning to clean energy, industrial decarbonization, managing methane emissions, improving transportation and development, preserving natural and working wetlands, transitioning to a low-carbon economy, collaboration between public and private sectors, and ensuring accountability and adaptability.