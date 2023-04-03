Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Easter is this Sunday, and people around the region are celebrating with lost of Easter eggs and bunnies. These are some of the big Easter events happening this weekend in Northwest Louisiana, East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.

2023 East Bank Easter Market

The Bossier Arts Council’s East Bank East Market offers a place for spring shopping with local artists and crafters and treats from local food trucks. There will be an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt throughout the East Bank District from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Scavenger hunters can pick up their clue sheets from the BAC Tent to help them find where each egg is hidden. Participants that finish the scavenger hunt will win a Prize Egg filled with treats and be entered into a drawing for a large BAC easter basket.

This event is free to the public and pet friendly. The East Bank District & Plaza is located on the 600 block of Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City, La.

City-wide Roundup Easter Fest & Egg Hunt

Shreveport’s Lakeside neighborhood, Allendale neighborhood and SPAR teamed up this year to offer a city-wide Easter event. Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. SBC residents are invited to join in the fun at the Easter Fest & Easter Egg Hunt.

The event takes place at C.C. Antione Park, located at 1740 Milam St. in Shreveport, La. and is free to attend.

Dark Woods’ Happy Easter Hop Along

The Easter Bunny is making an appearance at Lafitte’s Landing, Dark Wood’s character meet and greet set filled with bright colors and Easter-themed decor. You can purchase professional souvenir photo packages printed while you wait. Prices range from $20 to $30 depending on the package. Photos with the Easter Bunny are available on the following dates:

April 7 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

April 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

April 9 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

You can find Dark Woods Adventure Park at 4343 University Pkwy. in Natchitoches, La.

Annual Texarkana Gator Egg Hunt

The Easter “Gator” is coming back to Spring Lake Park this Saturday. Children 10 and younger can participate in the easter egg hunt, but there’s plenty of fun for everyone. The event includes an egg toss, live entertainment, special prizes and the arrival of the Easter Gator by fire truck.

The event is named after a small alligator found in the lake that became the park’s mascot. Spring Lake Park is located at 4303 N. Park Rd. in Texarkana, Texas.

Piney Park Easter Egg Hunt

Piney Park is holding an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday that includes 10,000 eggs. Gold eggs with grand prizes will also be hidden around the park. There will be a separate hunt area for children ages 3 and under.

The event is more than just an egg hunt, it’s a large festival with fun for everyone. Visitors can take photos with the Easter Bunny and grab some food and desserts at the food trucks. Take some time to hop in the jumbo jumpers and slides, ride the barrel trains and do some cannon shooting. Find your way through the maze and enjoy the game area.

You can purchase tickets online. Park day passes are $9 each online or $10 at the gate. Season passes for this spring are $18 each. The event starts at 10:15 a.m.

The park is located at 600 Martin Lake Rd. in Marshall, Texas.

Easter Egg-stravaganza

New Boston’s Annual Easter Egg-stravaganza begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Trail Head Park Pavilion. They will have a craft and art fair for kids, face painting and a bounce house for smaller children. Grab a snack at the food truck and place a bid in the dessert auction. There will also be gospel singing at 11:00 a.m.

Trail Head Pavilion Park is located at 200 S Ellis St. in New Boston, Texas.

Broken Bow 2023 Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon the First Assembly of God is hosting this year’s egg hunt and festival. More than 10,000 eggs will be hidden for children to find. There will also be inflatables, face painting, free food and prizes at the free community event.

The First Assembly of God is at 1501 S Park Dr. in Broken Bow, Okla.