BOSSIER City, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local parents are lashing out online after Airline High School officials confiscated students’ hoodies during one of the coldest days of the year.

Kayla Wilson has two daughters and a nephew that attend Airline High School.

“Now I do understand rules are rules, but the way they did it yesterday was not… like it wasn’t right at all that was one of the coldest days we done had by far and it was raining,” Wilson said.

The Airline High Principal said the dress code has been a consistent problem and in response, an announcement was made that if the students wore hoodies to school, they would be confiscated. He went on to say hoodies pose a threat, but parents are questioning that theory.

“No hoodies are appropriate but they’re saying for safety reasons.. or to identify a child. They wore masks for two years and you wasn’t able to identify them then.”

A photo was sent anonymously to KTAL NBC 6, and it showed school officials confiscating the hoodies while wearing hoodies. Many parents online are upset that this happened.

“So, basically you’re laughing in the kids face saying… I can wear mine, but you can’t wear yours. I don’t feel that was right.”

The principal also says this rule has been in effect for years. T.J. Owens is an Airline High School Alumni. He says he remembers wearing hoodies to school.

“It seems like we actually had hoodies… it seems like we purchased airline high school hoodies.. but they could’ve been sweatshirts,” Owens said.

Owens owns Drive Now in Shreveport, and he is more than happy to help in any way he can.

“I would like to help students that need help. If students need the proper or approve attire for the students that did get their hoodies taken.. drive-through would be happy to work with admin at Airline to provide students with appropriate sweaters.”

The school district says 42 hoodies were confiscated. Students were allowed to retrieve their hoodies after school.