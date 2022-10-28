SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recently modernized historic site in downtown Shreveport is now open to people from all economic backgrounds.

A ribbon cutting took place Thursday afternoon for the newly renovated Lee Hardware and United Jewelers Apartments.

The industrial plant was turned into an apartment complex in 1999, and Historic Restoration Incorporated just completed its major revamping project that has been taking place the past year.

Revitalized spaces include kitchen areas, baths, and a new common area. There are 109 apartments between the two buildings, including three townhouses. Historic tax credits helped pay for the project.

“We’re taking a historic building and turn it into a different use and breath new life into it. That’s fantastic. Literally, after 20 plus years, these buildings were due for a bit of reinvention,” Josh Collen, President of HRI Communities.

One key feature of these apartments is that they are mixed income, allowing people with different incomes to live there.

The apartments are currently 80% full already.