BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts.

Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.

More than $93,000 in grant funds have been awarded through the Louisiana Main Street program to the ten Louisiana Main Street communities. Intended to help revitalize historic commercial buildings, the grants are founded upon historic preservation principles and help encourage economic development in local communities across the state through two types of competitive matching Restoration Grants. The matching grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation of historic commercial buildings.

The grants range in dollar amounts between $2,500 and $10,000.

“Everything has to be finished by June 30th,” said Minden Main Street Director Mahalla Hutto. “The building in Minden that was chosen is on the corner of Main Street and Union, and it’s a façade grant.”

Hutto tells KTAL the owner of the building has already put a new roof on the property.

“The grant is going to help make the building pretty again,” she said.

The old Antiques & Art on Main building is being transformed with a little bit of help from a recent $10,000 facade grant. Photo by Jaclyn Tripp, KTAL staff.

Hutto says the owner of the building in the Historic Business District in downtown Minden is excited about the grant and ready to get started.

Just down the road in Homer, Cynthia Gladney Steele is excited about the opportunity the grants have provided for her business, too.

“Of course, it’s going to cost a lot more to get the whole house scraped and painted and the rotten wood replaced,” said Steele, the owner of A Gracious Plenty.

Located at 628 North Main in Homer, Steele’s historic house-turned-restaurant is the recipient of another $10,000 facade matching grant.

A Gracious Plenty is known for serving up traditional southern recipes like beef tips over rice, chicken salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit salad, sweet tea, salads, and down-home desserts. But it can be difficult to keep up with the cooking, cleaning, and bookkeeping, plus keep the historic building in tip-top shape, too.

Steele says some of the wood needs to be replaced on the second floor of the old home.

“The porch slants a lot, so we’ll try to fix that. We asked for the money to replace the bad wood and repair it according to state historic preservation standards.”

Jimmy Hand, Homer’s Main Street Director, says the competition is quite tough for a historic Main Street preservation grant.

A Gracious Plenty in downtown Homer, La. Image courtesy of Darden Gladney.

“When you consider that 36 Main Streets in Louisiana are competing for them every year, it’s pretty good that Homer has now won three.”

Hand also says that in Main Street Homer’s nine years of existence, they’ve been able to help put 1.25 million dollars into downtown Homer through grants, tax credits, and property tax abatements.

The two other buildings Main Street Homer received facade grants to help restore in recent years were Michael’s Men’s store and the old Arkla Gas building, which are also located in downtown Homer.

Hand says all the changes in Homer’s Historic Business District have caused people to notice downtown Homer.

“People can see the improvements over time, and we think that’s what is inviting people to come to Homer. We’ve had new business owners come into town to revitalize buildings. We’ve got new antique stores and a new coffee shop. And we’re working on another big project with a 1922 gas station we’re renovating.”

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says the Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grants are intended to serve as a catalyst for change in communities where change otherwise may not have been possible.

“Historic downtowns are the heart of any community, and the people who live near these areas will reap the benefits from seeing commercial buildings put back into productive reuse,” Nungesser said.

If you’re interested in learning more about available grants, visit the Louisiana Main Street website.