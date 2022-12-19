SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 900 block of Gladstone Blvd. just before 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames visible from the single-story home.

Damage to home on Gladstone Blvd. after early morning fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fire at home on Gladstone Blvd. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SFD responding to fire on Gladstone (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Four fire engines with 23 personnel responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under control by 8:00 a.m.

Officials say no one was inside the home at the time. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.