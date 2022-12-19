SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Monday.
Firefighters were called to the scene on the 900 block of Gladstone Blvd. just before 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames visible from the single-story home.
Four fire engines with 23 personnel responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under control by 8:00 a.m.
Officials say no one was inside the home at the time. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.