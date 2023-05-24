SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to add a mega star member to your family, consider adopting an adorable cat named Slim Shady.

No need to lose yourself, you can share the American rapper’s name, Slim Shady aka Eminem aka Marshall Mathers in your FURever home.

Kim Freeman, from the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), introduces us to this precious, 1-year-old domestic black shorthair mix, with green eyes.

Slim Shady is fully vaccinated, microchipped, neutered, and ready to be adopted.

Visit Caddo Parish Animal Services at 1500 Monty Street to see all the animals that are available for adoption. After meeting the animal you fall in love with, filling out easy paperwork, and paying the $25 adoption fee, you are all set!

Caddo Parish Animal Services’ current hours of operation until further notice is Monday through Friday 10 am to 1 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm.

If you are interested in adopting Slim Shady, volunteering, or donating, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.