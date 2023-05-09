Marshall, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Lone Star Wing (LSW) of the Commemorative Air Force, in Marshall, Texas, is hosting a Spring Fly-in fundraiser to continue preserving and educating people about the history of World War II.

On Saturday, May 13th, from 10 am until 2 pm, community members will be able to enjoy hotdogs and burgers on hand for as long as they last. Aviation enthusiasts may fly in their airplanes and park them for display. If weather permit rides in the 1940 World War II PT-17 plane will be offered for $225 per 20 minutes.

As part of the larger mission of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), the non-profit organization, aims to ensure that Americans appreciate the role of military aviation, LSW members volunteer to protect rare flying artifacts that represent freedom.

Through various programs, such as preservation efforts, museum exhibits, and airshows, the CAF and LSW strive to pass on the legacy of these aircraft to future generations. LSW currently flies a PT-17 plane, which they refer to affectionately as “23” after its ship number. The plane operates occasionally for events across East Texas, as well as from its home base in Marshall (KASL) when pilots are available. Proceeds from these rides go towards maintaining and operating the aircraft.